Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,097 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MET stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

