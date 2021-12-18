Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,960 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.81 and a 200-day moving average of $446.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.