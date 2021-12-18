Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,771 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,786 shares of company stock worth $66,659,547 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $348.04 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.31 and its 200 day moving average is $308.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.