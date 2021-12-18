Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 446 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

FICO opened at $412.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.33 and its 200 day moving average is $446.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

