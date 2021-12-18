Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,850 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.