Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hill-Rom worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $156.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

