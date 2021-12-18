Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $193.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

