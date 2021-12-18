Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.05. Textron reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 2,539,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,488. Textron has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.