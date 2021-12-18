The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

