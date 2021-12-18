The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Boston Beer worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 36.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 128.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

SAM opened at $531.80 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.99 and a 200-day moving average of $664.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

