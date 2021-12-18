The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,066.43

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,066.43 ($14.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.54). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.40), with a volume of 17,042 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

