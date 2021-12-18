The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.