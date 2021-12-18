The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $63,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

