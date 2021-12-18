The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $174.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

