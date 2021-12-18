The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

NYSE COO opened at $393.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.40 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.