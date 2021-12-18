The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE NAPA opened at $21.80 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,178,182 shares of company stock worth $239,211,308. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

