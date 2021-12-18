The Force Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00188070 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

