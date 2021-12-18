The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

