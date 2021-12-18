The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). GAP reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,624,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

