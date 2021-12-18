The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $381.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.56 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

