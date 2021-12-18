The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.