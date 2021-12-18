The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Honest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Honest has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.