The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

