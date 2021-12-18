The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.