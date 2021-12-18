The Sandbox Reaches Market Cap of $4.78 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00010916 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $995.14 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00149164 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00548867 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 915,364,619 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

