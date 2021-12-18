The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 745,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.