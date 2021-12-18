The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.42.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,389 shares of company stock worth $32,172,456. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.99 on Friday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.88, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

