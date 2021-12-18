The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $484.90 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.63 or 0.00009886 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $484.90 million and approximately $435,007.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00110510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

