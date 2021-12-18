The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

