THEKEY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $108,694.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $108,694.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars.

