Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $651.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

