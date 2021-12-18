Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $651.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.50 and a 200-day moving average of $564.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

