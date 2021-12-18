Theta Fuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.61 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $23.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00248075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.09 or 0.00543763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.