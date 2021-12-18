Thorstarter Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $364,998.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.06 or 0.08378705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.54 or 0.99852692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

