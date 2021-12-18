Throne Reaches Market Cap of $231,152.54 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Throne has a market capitalization of $231,152.54 and approximately $1.58 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.75 or 0.08289373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.56 or 0.99967693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00050008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.