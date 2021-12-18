Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 34.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 278,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 80.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 526,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 249,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

TBCP stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

