Thunder Token (TT) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $87.38 million and $10.40 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00226247 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001144 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.