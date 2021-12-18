Tierion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

