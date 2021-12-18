Tiger King (TKING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.79 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $11.79 million and $497,111.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.14 or 0.08359910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.08 or 1.00043303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars.

