TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLLTF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

