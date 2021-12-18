Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $473,721.16 and $47.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005743 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.