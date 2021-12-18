TitanSwap Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $161.21 million and approximately $77,561.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00006460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007418 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.