TOKPIE Price Hits $0.0818 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $14,002.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

