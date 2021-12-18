Tolar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,523.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Tolar has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $692,998.84 and $74,523.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tolar Profile

TOL is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

