TomoChain (TOMO) Price Tops $1.97

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $171.91 million and $6.84 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,123,975 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

