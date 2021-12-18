Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.40

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.40 and traded as low as $20.00. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 5,168 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

