Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) versus Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Minim’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 41.97 -$3.55 million ($0.07) -0.36 Minim $47.99 million 1.14 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -19.83

Touchpoint Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchpoint Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Touchpoint Group and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 141.60%. Given Minim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Touchpoint Group beats Minim on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

