Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.57% of Tractor Supply worth $332,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

