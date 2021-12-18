Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

