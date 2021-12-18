Traders Buy Large Volume of Ziff Davis Put Options (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,474 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,243% compared to the typical volume of 74 put options.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZD. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $93.78 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.